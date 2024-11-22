Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 151.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,106 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oak Woods Acquisition worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OAKU. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oak Woods Acquisition by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Oak Woods Acquisition by 61.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 467,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 177,712 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oak Woods Acquisition

In other Oak Woods Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $827,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,744.92. The trade was a 15.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Oak Woods Acquisition Profile

Shares of OAKU opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

