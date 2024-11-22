Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 215.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,042,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,760 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,712. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $207.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

