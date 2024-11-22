Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $549,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,428 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. This trade represents a 22.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $944,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.