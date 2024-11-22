Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 286.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 397,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in First Horizon by 667.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,694,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.