Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $23,990,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. The trade was a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

