PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. PACCAR has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,658.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,947. This represents a 58.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 16.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

