Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $73,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after buying an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,351,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,518,000 after purchasing an additional 60,821 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 157.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

