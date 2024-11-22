Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. Parsons comprises approximately 5.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,123,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 428,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,085 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,302,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Parsons by 649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 394,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 342,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $61.10 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

