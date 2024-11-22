Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 1,275 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

