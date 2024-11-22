Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

PLYM stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $856.08 million, a P/E ratio of 943.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,800.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

