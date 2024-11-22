Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 1,399 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Flywire were worth $32,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,642,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Flywire by 33.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,810,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after buying an additional 453,183 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $6,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.87, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.95. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flywire

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at $31,377,892.04. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $31,912.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 273,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.