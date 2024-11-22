Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,204,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $45,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $179,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 280,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $26.74 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

