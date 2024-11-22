Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 22,665 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,979,882.88. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. 3,600,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCOR
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.