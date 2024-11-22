Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,080 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCT opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.56. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 14.81 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.