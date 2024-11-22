Prospera Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.