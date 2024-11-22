Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 127 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $527.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.05 and a 200-day moving average of $400.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

