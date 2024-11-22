Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $60,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,922,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

