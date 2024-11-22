Prospera Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after buying an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 49.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,315,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 11,507.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

SHOP opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $115.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

