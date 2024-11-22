Prospera Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19,722.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,870,000 after buying an additional 357,181 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2,715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 316,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 304,778 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Biogen by 39.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,835 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,787,543,000 after purchasing an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $22,939,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $158.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.76. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.62 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.