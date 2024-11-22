Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PB. DA Davidson downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

NYSE PB opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,093.60. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,141,000 after buying an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,162,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,280,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

