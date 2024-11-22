Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07. The stock has a market cap of $442.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.