Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter worth $43,225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,697.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 324,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 317,353 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 368,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 286,780 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth $13,580,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rollins by 185.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 384,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Up 0.4 %

Rollins stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,993. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

