Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 537.92 ($6.74) and traded as low as GBX 533 ($6.68). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 536 ($6.72), with a volume of 187,663 shares.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £834.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3,186.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 538.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 530.71.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

