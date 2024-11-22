Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00005534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99,045.98 or 0.99978117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00010249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004123 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

