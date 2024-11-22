Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The trade was a 10.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.81 and its 200 day moving average is $216.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.25 and a 12-month high of $249.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

