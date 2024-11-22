Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 150,653 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Avista by 46.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 374,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 117,814 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Avista

Avista Price Performance

Avista stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.