Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 150,653 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,638,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,725,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Avista by 46.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 374,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 117,814 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Avista Price Performance
Avista stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.99.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avista Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.70%.
Avista Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
