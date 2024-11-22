Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 125.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 18.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3,775.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 326,212 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.0 %

Landstar System stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.53. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

