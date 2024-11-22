Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 27,178 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 9.43. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

