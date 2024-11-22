Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Limbach by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 34.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $433,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,580. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $99.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $102.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Limbach’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

