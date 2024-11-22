Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 755 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after purchasing an additional 60,912 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 54.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Trading Up 2.2 %

Dover Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.27. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $137.73 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.