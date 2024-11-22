Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCRB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

MCRB stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

