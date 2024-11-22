Sessa Capital IM L.P. Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Roku comprises 1.0% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $26,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $15,000. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

