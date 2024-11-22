Sessa Capital IM L.P. Sells 71,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 12.6% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $344,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 506.5% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 72.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

DFS opened at $175.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $188.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $137.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

