SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

SFL Price Performance

SFL stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.68. SFL has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). SFL had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SFL by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SFL by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SFL by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 151.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 193,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after buying an additional 462,789 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

