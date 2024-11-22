Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 318 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 291.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 343.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cintas by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 628.2% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 11,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 361.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $221.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.87 and a 52-week high of $227.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average of $196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

