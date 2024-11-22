SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 40,676 shares.The stock last traded at $74.60 and had previously closed at $74.49.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $949.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 909,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,848,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

