SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,307,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 3,482,812 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.76.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHY. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 625.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

