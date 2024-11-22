SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.56, but opened at $75.57. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $75.36, with a volume of 24,797 shares.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $501.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 327.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 145,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

