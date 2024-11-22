Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Paul A. Rayner Buys 65,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($22,913.26).

LON SDY traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 28.20 ($0.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,293. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.24. The company has a market cap of £130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Speedy Hire Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

