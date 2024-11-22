StockNews.com Downgrades ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $7.62 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.66 million, a PE ratio of 761.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChromaDex will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the second quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 170.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,915 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

