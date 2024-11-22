Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Enters Consulting and Investment Banking Agreement with First Block

On November 19, 2024, Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (“the Company or SEER”) finalized a consulting and investment banking agreement with First Block, Inc. (“First Block”). As part of this agreement, the company issued 4,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock to First Block. Notably, these preferred shares will eventually convert into 3,600,000 common shares of the Company, subject to a shareholder vote that would increase the authorized shares of the Company’s Common Stock class. The preferred shares come with a 15 to 1 voting ratio to the Common Stock, marking the Company’s inaugural issuance of Preferred Stock.

Get alerts:

In a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the strategic move by Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources towards this consulting and investment banking agreement with First Block was disclosed. This development underlines a significant step taken by the Company in its strategic partnerships and financial structuring.

The Company, with its principal executive offices located at 370 Interlocken Blvd, Suite 680, Broomfield, CO 80021, can be reached via telephone at (720)-460-3522. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc., is registered with the State of Nevada under the jurisdiction of incorporation, with file number 000-54987 and IRS Employer Identification Number 02-0565834. Additionally, the Company’s Common Stock, under the trading symbol “SENR,” is listed on the OTC exchange.

No financial statements or exhibits were required to be submitted as part of this filing, as indicated in Item 9.01 of the 8-K report.

In conclusion, the agreement with First Block signifies a notable investment and consulting initiative for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, propelling the Company towards potential future growth and strategic alignments within the industry.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’s 8K filing here.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Featured Stories