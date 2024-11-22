Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $213.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.