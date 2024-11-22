Studio Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 81.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,032.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $981.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $877.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $724.54 and a 52-week high of $1,068.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.