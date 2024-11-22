Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06), with a volume of 14,340 shares traded.

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.03 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

