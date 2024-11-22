Synthetix Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $607.42 million and approximately $58.53 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 327,769,196 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

