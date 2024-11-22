Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of TALK opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 1.11. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 347,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,525.40. This trade represents a 5.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

