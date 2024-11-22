Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.92. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after buying an additional 130,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,652,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

