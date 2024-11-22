Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 13.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 2,742,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,687,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $500.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

