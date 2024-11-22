Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BrightView comprises approximately 1.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 73.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 151.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. The trade was a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

