Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after buying an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 321,789 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.38.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,867.44. This represents a 64.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,834 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.72. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

